South Carolina Upstate plays Gardner-Webb, looks for 4th straight home win

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-14, 10-7 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (14-14, 9-8 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina Upstate -1.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Spartans play Gardner-Webb.

The Spartans are 10-2 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate is fourth in the Big South with 32.6 points per game in the paint led by Ahmir Langlais averaging 6.4.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 10-7 in Big South play. Gardner-Webb is sixth in the Big South scoring 70.6 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Gainey averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Justin Bailey is averaging 10.8 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

DQ Nicholas is averaging 12.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Anthony Selden is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

