South Carolina Upstate plays Campbell on 3-game road skid

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-12, 4-6 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (9-13, 4-6 Big South) Buies Creek, North Carolina;…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-12, 4-6 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (9-13, 4-6 Big South)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Campbell -5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate visits Campbell looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Fighting Camels have gone 4-6 in home games. Campbell is fourth in the Big South in team defense, giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Spartans are 4-6 in conference play. South Carolina Upstate is 5-6 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Clemons is averaging 13.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Fighting Camels. Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 10.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Jordan Gainey is shooting 39.4% and averaging 15.1 points for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

