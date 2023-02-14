South Carolina Upstate hosts Wilkins and Longwood

Longwood Lancers (18-9, 10-4 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (12-13, 7-7 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Longwood Lancers (18-9, 10-4 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (12-13, 7-7 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood visits the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Isaiah Wilkins scored 21 points in Longwood’s 70-67 win against the High Point Panthers.

The Spartans are 9-2 in home games. South Carolina Upstate is eighth in the Big South scoring 69.0 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Lancers have gone 10-4 against Big South opponents. Longwood ranks third in the Big South with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Christmas averaging 1.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Gainey is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Wilkins is averaging 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Lancers. Walyn Napper is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 64.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

