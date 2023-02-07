South Carolina Upstate hosts Charleston Southern following Chavez’s 31-point performance

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-15, 4-8 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-13, 5-7 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-15, 4-8 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-13, 5-7 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Tahlik Chavez scored 31 points in Charleston Southern’s 81-73 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Spartans are 8-2 in home games. South Carolina Upstate is eighth in the Big South in rebounding averaging 28.5 rebounds. Ahmir Langlais leads the Spartans with 4.7 boards.

The Buccaneers are 4-8 in Big South play. Charleston Southern has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Gainey is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 15.3 points and two steals. Trae Broadnax is shooting 49.3% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Taje’ Kelly is averaging 11 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

