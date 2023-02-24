South Carolina State faces Norfolk State in conference showdown

Norfolk State Spartans (19-8, 8-3 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-22, 2-9 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Norfolk State Spartans (19-8, 8-3 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-22, 2-9 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rakeim Gary and the South Carolina State Bulldogs host Joe Bryant Jr. and the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-3 in home games. South Carolina State allows 84.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.9 points per game.

The Spartans are 8-3 in conference play. Norfolk State is the MEAC leader with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Kris Bankston averaging 7.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Everett is averaging 6.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Gary is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Bryant is averaging 17.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Spartans. Bankston is averaging 13.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 74.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

