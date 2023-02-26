South Carolina State faces Howard in conference showdown

Howard Bison (17-12, 9-3 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-23, 2-10 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Howard Bison (17-12, 9-3 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-23, 2-10 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rakeim Gary and the South Carolina State Bulldogs host Elijah Hawkins and the Howard Bison in MEAC play.

The Bulldogs are 4-4 on their home court. South Carolina State is the MEAC leader with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin Wilson averaging 2.1.

The Bison are 9-3 in MEAC play. Howard ranks fifth in the MEAC allowing 73.3 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary is averaging 11.7 points for the Bulldogs. Raquan Brown is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Hawkins is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 73.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

