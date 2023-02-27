South Carolina State Bulldogs take on the Howard Bison on 3-game slide

Howard Bison (17-12, 9-3 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-23, 2-10 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Howard Bison (17-12, 9-3 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-23, 2-10 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina State -4.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State will try to break its three-game slide when the Bulldogs play Howard.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-4 in home games. South Carolina State averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 2- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bison have gone 9-3 against MEAC opponents. Howard is 4-0 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rakeim Gary is shooting 38.6% and averaging 11.7 points for the Bulldogs. Rahsaan Edwards is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Elijah Hawkins is shooting 45.5% and averaging 13.5 points for the Bison. Shy Odom is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 73.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

