South Alabama visits UL Monroe following Blackmon’s 35-point outing

South Alabama Jaguars (10-13, 4-7 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (11-13, 7-4 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

South Alabama Jaguars (10-13, 4-7 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (11-13, 7-4 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UL Monroe -2; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe faces the South Alabama Jaguars after Jamari Blackmon scored 35 points in UL Monroe’s 83-70 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Warhawks have gone 7-4 in home games. UL Monroe is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 69.7 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Jaguars have gone 4-7 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon is averaging 13.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Warhawks. Tyreke Locure is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Isaiah Moore is averaging 18.4 points and 4.6 assists for the Jaguars. Kevin Samuel is averaging 10.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 67.6% over the past 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.