South Alabama plays Arkansas State following Moore’s 23-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (9-13, 3-7 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-14, 1-9 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas State -3.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Isaiah Moore scored 23 points in South Alabama’s 77-60 win against the Troy Trojans.

The Red Wolves are 8-6 on their home court. Arkansas State averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Jaguars are 3-7 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama ranks seventh in the Sun Belt shooting 32.7% from downtown. Owen White leads the Jaguars shooting 37.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields is scoring 11.1 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Red Wolves. Omar El-Sheikh is averaging 10.8 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

White is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 7.7 points. Moore is averaging 17.5 points and four assists over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 1-9, averaging 60.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.