South Alabama Jaguars play the UL Monroe Warhawks on 3-game win streak

UL Monroe Warhawks (11-17, 7-8 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (14-14, 7-8 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama looks to keep its three-game win streak going when the Jaguars take on UL Monroe.

The Jaguars are 9-4 on their home court. South Alabama is 7-14 against opponents over .500.

The Warhawks are 7-8 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Victor Baffuto averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moore is averaging 18.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Jaguars. Tyrell Jones is averaging 10.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Jamari Blackmon is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Warhawks. Tyreke Locure is averaging 13.9 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

