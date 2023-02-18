Live Radio
Home » Sports » South Alabama defeats UL…

South Alabama defeats UL Monroe 81-45

The Associated Press

February 18, 2023, 6:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Greg Parham scored 19 points as South Alabama beat Louisiana Monroe 81-45 on Saturday night.

Parham added five assists for the Jaguars (15-14, 8-8 Sun Belt Conference). Jamar Franklin finished 5 of 8 from the field to add 12 points. Judah Brown shot 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Tyreke Locure finished with 12 points and three steals for the Warhawks (11-18, 7-9). UL Monroe also got seven points, six rebounds and four blocks from Victor Baffuto. Jamari Blackmon also recorded five points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up