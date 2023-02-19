SMU hosts East Carolina following Phelps’ 22-point game

East Carolina Pirates (13-12, 4-8 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (9-18, 4-10 AAC) Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

East Carolina Pirates (13-12, 4-8 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (9-18, 4-10 AAC)

Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts the East Carolina Pirates after Zhuric Phelps scored 22 points in SMU’s 80-65 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Mustangs have gone 6-8 in home games. SMU is seventh in the AAC with 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Phelps averaging 7.5.

The Pirates are 4-8 in AAC play. East Carolina ranks eighth in the AAC shooting 31.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phelps is averaging 17.6 points and 2.3 steals for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 14.0 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the past 10 games for SMU.

Javon Small is shooting 39.7% and averaging 15.8 points for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

