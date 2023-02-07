SMU hosts Battle and Temple

Temple Owls (14-10, 8-3 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (8-16, 3-8 AAC) Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple faces…

Temple Owls (14-10, 8-3 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (8-16, 3-8 AAC)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple faces the SMU Mustangs after Khalif Battle scored 24 points in Temple’s 81-65 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Mustangs have gone 5-7 at home. SMU ranks ninth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Samuell Williamson leads the Mustangs with 7.4 boards.

The Owls are 8-3 in AAC play. Temple ranks eighth in the AAC shooting 32.1% from downtown. Jamille Reynolds leads the Owls shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Mustangs and Owls face off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zhuric Phelps is shooting 38.1% and averaging 16.9 points for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SMU.

Battle is averaging 18 points for the Owls. Zach Hicks is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

