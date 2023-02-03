Smith leads NC State against Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-14, 1-11 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (18-5, 8-4 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 1…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-14, 1-11 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (18-5, 8-4 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Terquavion Smith scored 32 points in NC State’s 94-66 win against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Wolf Pack have gone 12-1 at home. NC State has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Yellow Jackets are 1-11 in ACC play. Georgia Tech is 5-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 38.7% and averaging 19.1 points for the Wolf Pack. Jarkel Joiner is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

Deivon Smith is averaging eight points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Miles Kelly is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 1-9, averaging 60.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

