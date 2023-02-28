Smith leads Arkansas against No. 12 Tennessee after 24-point game

Arkansas Razorbacks (19-10, 8-8 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (21-8, 10-6 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arkansas Razorbacks (19-10, 8-8 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (21-8, 10-6 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -6.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas plays the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers after Nick Smith Jr. scored 24 points in Arkansas’ 86-83 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Volunteers are 13-2 in home games. Tennessee leads the SEC with 17.1 assists per game led by Zakai Zeigler averaging 5.5.

The Razorbacks are 8-8 in SEC play. Arkansas ranks seventh in the SEC with 13.6 assists per game led by Anthony Black averaging 4.3.

The Volunteers and Razorbacks square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Aidoo is averaging 4.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Volunteers. Santiago Vescovi is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Black is averaging 12.7 points, 4.3 assists and two steals for the Razorbacks. Ricky Council IV is averaging 16.0 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

