Smith leads Arkansas against No. 11 Tennessee after 24-point outing

Arkansas Razorbacks (19-10, 8-8 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (21-8, 10-6 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas visits the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers after Nick Smith Jr. scored 24 points in Arkansas’ 86-83 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Volunteers have gone 13-2 in home games. Tennessee is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Razorbacks are 8-8 against conference opponents. Arkansas is seventh in the SEC with 13.6 assists per game led by Anthony Black averaging 4.3.

The Volunteers and Razorbacks match up Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zakai Zeigler is averaging 11 points, 5.5 assists and two steals for the Volunteers. Santiago Vescovi is averaging 12.3 points and two steals over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Black is averaging 12.7 points, 4.3 assists and two steals for the Razorbacks. Ricky Council IV is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

