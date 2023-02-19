Slawson leads Furman against East Tennessee State after 22-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-18, 6-9 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (21-7, 12-3 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-18, 6-9 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (21-7, 12-3 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Furman -14.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Furman hosts the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Jalen Slawson scored 22 points in Furman’s 69-65 loss to the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Paladins are 13-2 in home games. Furman scores 82.2 points and has outscored opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 6-9 in SoCon play. East Tennessee State is 4-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: JP Pegues is averaging 10.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Paladins. Mike Bothwell is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

Jordan King averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc. Jalen Haynes is shooting 55.0% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

