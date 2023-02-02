SIU-Edwardsville hosts UT Martin after Sears’ 32-point performance

UT Martin Skyhawks (15-8, 7-3 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (14-9, 5-5 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UT Martin Skyhawks (15-8, 7-3 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (14-9, 5-5 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SIU-Edwardsville -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Jordan Sears scored 32 points in UT Martin’s 86-83 overtime win over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Cougars are 7-3 on their home court. SIU-Edwardsville is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Skyhawks are 7-3 in OVC play. UT Martin is the OVC leader with 36.5 rebounds per game led by KK Curry averaging 6.4.

The Cougars and Skyhawks meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 14.9 points. Damarco Minor is shooting 35.3% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Parker Stewart averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. K.J. Simon is shooting 46.8% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.