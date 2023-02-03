Singleton leads Fairleigh Dickinson against Wagner after 27-point outing

Wagner Seahawks (11-9, 4-5 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (14-10, 7-2 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wagner Seahawks (11-9, 4-5 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (14-10, 7-2 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts the Wagner Seahawks after Grant Singleton scored 27 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 78-71 victory over the Merrimack Warriors.

The Knights are 7-3 on their home court. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Seahawks are 4-5 in conference play. Wagner scores 64.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Knights and Seahawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demetre Roberts is averaging 16.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Knights. Singleton is averaging 15.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Delonnie Hunt is scoring 11.7 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Seahawks. Brandon Brown is averaging 9.3 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the past 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

