Singleton and Fairleigh Dickinson host Wagner

Wagner Seahawks (11-9, 4-5 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (14-10, 7-2 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson -4; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson faces the Wagner Seahawks after Grant Singleton scored 27 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 78-71 win against the Merrimack Warriors.

The Knights are 7-3 on their home court. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks second in the NEC with 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Joe Munden Jr. averaging 6.0.

The Seahawks have gone 4-5 against NEC opponents. Wagner scores 64.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Knights and Seahawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Singleton is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 15.3 points, 3.2 assists and two steals. Demetre Roberts is averaging 16.2 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Delonnie Hunt is averaging 11.7 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Seahawks. Javier Esquerra Trelles is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

