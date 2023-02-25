Siena visits Iona following Clayton’s 28-point game

Siena Saints (17-11, 11-6 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (21-7, 14-3 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Siena Saints (17-11, 11-6 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (21-7, 14-3 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts the Siena Saints after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 28 points in Iona’s 80-68 win against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Gaels have gone 9-1 at home. Iona has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Saints are 11-6 in MAAC play. Siena averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton is averaging 16.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Gaels. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

Andrew Platek is shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, while averaging 11.5 points. Jackson Stormo is shooting 51.9% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Saints: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

