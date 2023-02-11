Siena takes on Marist after Eley’s 23-point showing

Marist Red Foxes (8-15, 4-10 MAAC) at Siena Saints (16-9, 10-4 MAAC) Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marist Red Foxes (8-15, 4-10 MAAC) at Siena Saints (16-9, 10-4 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena plays the Marist Red Foxes after Michael Eley scored 23 points in Siena’s 72-65 win against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Saints have gone 7-3 at home. Siena is fifth in the MAAC scoring 69.2 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Red Foxes have gone 4-10 against MAAC opponents. Marist ranks ninth in the MAAC shooting 30.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javian McCollum is averaging 15.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Saints. Jackson Stormo is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

Isaiah Brickner is averaging 7.3 points for the Red Foxes. Patrick Gardner is averaging 18.9 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

