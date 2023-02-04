Siena hosts Gray and Niagara

Niagara Purple Eagles (12-9, 7-5 MAAC) at Siena Saints (15-8, 9-3 MAAC) Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Niagara Purple Eagles (12-9, 7-5 MAAC) at Siena Saints (15-8, 9-3 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits the Siena Saints after Aaron Gray scored 27 points in Niagara’s 76-73 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Saints are 7-2 on their home court. Siena averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Purple Eagles are 7-5 in MAAC play. Niagara is seventh in the MAAC scoring 65.2 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Platek is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, while averaging 11.1 points. Jackson Stormo is shooting 53.8% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Siena.

Noah Thomasson is averaging 18.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Purple Eagles. Gray is averaging 13.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the past 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 25.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

