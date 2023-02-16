Shumate and McNeese host Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-15, 5-8 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (7-19, 4-9 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-15, 5-8 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (7-19, 4-9 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: McNeese -5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese hosts the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Christian Shumate scored 21 points in McNeese’s 79-78 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Cowboys have gone 4-7 in home games. McNeese averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Cardinals have gone 5-8 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is seventh in the Southland with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Niki Krause averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae English is averaging 10.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cowboys. Shumate is averaging 13.0 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 55.6% over the past 10 games for McNeese.

Jonathan Cisse is averaging 15.2 points for the Cardinals. Trey Miller is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

