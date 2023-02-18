Sheppard and the Belmont Bruins take on conference foe Drake

Belmont Bruins (19-9, 12-5 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (22-6, 13-4 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Belmont Bruins (19-9, 12-5 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (22-6, 13-4 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ben Sheppard and the Belmont Bruins visit Tucker DeVries and the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday.

The Bulldogs are 12-1 on their home court. Drake is second in the MVC shooting 37.6% from downtown, led by Okay Djamgouz shooting 53.3% from 3-point range.

The Bruins are 12-5 against MVC opponents. Belmont has a 4-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Roman Penn is shooting 49.2% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Drake.

Drew Friberg averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc. Sheppard is shooting 47.8% and averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 82.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

