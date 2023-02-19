Shelton scores 40, leads Loyola Marymount over Pacific 90-88

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cameron Shelton scored a career-high 40 points and made a layup with seven seconds left to…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cameron Shelton scored a career-high 40 points and made a layup with seven seconds left to lift Loyola Marymount over Pacific 90-88 on Saturday night.

Shelton made 13 of 21 shots from the floor, including 6 of 11 from 3-point range. He made 8 of 11 free throws and grabbed five rebounds for the Lions (18-11, 8-7 West Coast Conference). Alex Merkviladze had 12 points and Keli Leaupepe scored 11.

The Tigers (13-16, 6-8) were led by Judson Martindale with 19 points. Keylan Boone added 15 points and Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 13.

Shelton scored 20 points in each half for LMU.

NEXT UP

Loyola Marymount plays Saturday against Pepperdine on the road, and Pacific visits Saint Mary’s on Thursday.

