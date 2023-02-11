Shelton leads Loyola Marymount against Santa Clara

Loyola Marymount Lions (17-9, 7-5 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (18-8, 6-5 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Loyola Marymount Lions (17-9, 7-5 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (18-8, 6-5 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Santa Clara -5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount visits the Santa Clara Broncos after Cameron Shelton scored 31 points in Loyola Marymount’s 78-74 overtime win against the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Broncos are 12-4 in home games. Santa Clara is the WCC leader with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Bediako averaging 2.5.

The Lions are 7-5 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is averaging 19 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Shelton is averaging 19.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lions. Keli Leaupepe is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

