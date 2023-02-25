Shelton leads Loyola Marymount against Pepperdine

Loyola Marymount Lions (18-11, 8-7 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-20, 2-13 WCC) Malibu, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Loyola Marymount Lions (18-11, 8-7 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-20, 2-13 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pepperdine -2.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount faces the Pepperdine Waves after Cameron Shelton scored 40 points in Loyola Marymount’s 90-88 victory against the Pacific Tigers.

The Waves are 8-7 on their home court. Pepperdine averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 4- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Lions are 8-7 in WCC play. Loyola Marymount ranks fifth in the WCC with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Keli Leaupepe averaging 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Mitchell Jr. averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc. Maxwell Lewis is averaging 17.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Shelton is averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lions. Leaupepe is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 2-8, averaging 77.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

