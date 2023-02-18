Sharp leads Northwestern State against New Orleans after 25-point game

New Orleans Privateers (7-18, 4-10 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (19-8, 11-3 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

New Orleans Privateers (7-18, 4-10 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (19-8, 11-3 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern State -12.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State plays the New Orleans Privateers after Demarcus Sharp scored 25 points in Northwestern State’s 81-76 victory over the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Demons are 9-2 in home games. Northwestern State is second in the Southland with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Hampton averaging 3.4.

The Privateers are 4-10 in Southland play. New Orleans allows 80.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharp is shooting 45.6% and averaging 18.1 points for the Demons. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 4.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Jordan Johnson is averaging 16.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Privateers. Tyson Jackson is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 9-1, averaging 81.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Privateers: 1-9, averaging 71.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.