Sharp helps Northwestern State defeat Incarnate Word 71-66

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Demarcus Sharp scored 16 points to lead Northwestern State to a 71-66 victory over Incarnate Word…

Listen now to WTOP News

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Demarcus Sharp scored 16 points to lead Northwestern State to a 71-66 victory over Incarnate Word on Thursday night.

Sharp also had six rebounds and five assists for the Demons (20-9, 12-4 Southland Conference). Isaac Haney added 14 points and Jalen Hampton scored 11.

Jonathan Cisse finished with 22 points and three steals to pace the Cardinals (11-18, 5-11). Davante Dennis had 13 points, while Dylan Hayman totaled 11 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Northwestern State visits Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, while Incarnate Word hosts Texas A&M-Commerce.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.