Senators trade Motte to Rangers for Gauthier, draft pick

The Associated Press

February 19, 2023, 2:47 PM

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Right winger Julien Gauthier was traded to the Ottawa Senators by the New York Rangers for left winger Tyler Motte on Sunday.

Ottawa also gets a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft in the deal.

Should the Rangers advance past the first round of the coming postseason, that pick will improve to the lower of the Rangers’ or Winnipeg Jets’ 2023 sixth-round selection.

Gauthier, 25, has six goals and three assists with a minus-5 rating over 40 games this season.

Motte, 27, has three goals and six assists with a plus-1 rating over 38 games this season.

Motte returns for his second stint with the Rangers after playing nine regular-season and 15 playoff games with the club last season.

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

