Sellers leads Ball State against Kent State after 22-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (22-5, 12-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (19-8, 10-4 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -3.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State hosts the Kent State Golden Flashes after Jaylin Sellers scored 22 points in Ball State’s 78-68 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Cardinals have gone 11-1 in home games. Ball State is third in the MAC shooting 37.6% from deep, led by Payton Sparks shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Golden Flashes are 12-2 in conference matchups. Kent State ranks ninth in the MAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Sincere Carry averaging 5.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarron Coleman is averaging 14.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Cardinals. Sellers is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Carry is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 11.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

