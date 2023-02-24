Sellers and Ball State host Eastern Michigan

Ball State Cardinals (20-8, 11-4 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-21, 4-11 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ball State Cardinals (20-8, 11-4 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-21, 4-11 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Jaylin Sellers scored 20 points in Ball State’s 82-70 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Eagles are 5-7 in home games. Eastern Michigan is 2-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cardinals are 11-4 in conference games. Ball State ranks third in the MAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Payton Sparks averaging 5.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emoni Bates is shooting 41.0% and averaging 19.9 points for the Eagles. Tyson Acuff is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Jarron Coleman is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Cardinals. Sellers is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

