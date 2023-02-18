Selebangue and Tulsa host Temple

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-20, 1-13 AAC) at Temple Owls (14-13, 8-6 AAC) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-20, 1-13 AAC) at Temple Owls (14-13, 8-6 AAC)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa takes on the Temple Owls after Bryant Selebangue scored 21 points in Tulsa’s 96-69 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Owls have gone 7-7 in home games. Temple ranks seventh in the AAC shooting 33.1% from deep, led by Jamille Reynolds shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-13 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is 2-16 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalif Battle is averaging 18 points for the Owls. Damian Dunn is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Temple.

Sam Griffin is scoring 15.2 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Selebangue is averaging 13.0 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 65.8% over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.