Seattle U visits Cal Baptist following Stone’s 36-point outing

Seattle U Redhawks (18-8, 9-4 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (15-12, 6-7 WAC)

Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Baptist -3; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist takes on the Seattle U Redhawks after Juhlawnei Stone scored 36 points in Cal Baptist’s 132-46 win over the West Coast Baptist.

The Lancers have gone 11-5 at home. Cal Baptist ranks sixth in the WAC with 13.8 assists per game led by Taran Armstrong averaging 4.9.

The Redhawks are 9-4 in WAC play. Seattle U averages 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armstrong is averaging 11.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Lancers. Riley Battin is averaging 9.7 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Riley Grigsby is averaging 13.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Redhawks. Cameron Tyson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

