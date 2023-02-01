Seattle U plays Abilene Christian, aims for 5th straight home win

Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-11, 3-6 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (16-6, 7-2 WAC) Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-11, 3-6 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (16-6, 7-2 WAC)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle U -6; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts Abilene Christian trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Redhawks are 9-0 on their home court. Seattle U is ninth in the WAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Alex Schumacher averaging 2.8.

The Wildcats are 3-6 against conference opponents. Abilene Christian averages 16.3 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Damien Daniels with 3.7.

The Redhawks and Wildcats face off Wednesday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Schumacher is shooting 36.0% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Seattle U.

Cameron Steele is shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 7.9 points. Ali Abdou Dibba is shooting 50.6% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

