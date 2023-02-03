Seattle U faces New Mexico State, seeks to stop 3-game slide

Seattle U Redhawks (16-7, 7-3 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (8-14, 1-9 WAC) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9…

Seattle U Redhawks (16-7, 7-3 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (8-14, 1-9 WAC)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U heads into the matchup against New Mexico State after losing three in a row.

The Aggies are 5-4 in home games. New Mexico State averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 4- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Redhawks have gone 7-3 against WAC opponents. Seattle U ranks eighth in the WAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Alex Schumacher averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Pinson is averaging 13 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Deshawndre Washington is averaging 11.6 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games for New Mexico State.

Cameron Tyson is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 18.7 points. Riley Grigsby is shooting 42.8% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.