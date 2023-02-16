SE Louisiana visits Northwestern State after McFarlane’s 22-point outing

SE Louisiana Lions (14-12, 8-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (18-8, 10-3 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

SE Louisiana Lions (14-12, 8-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (18-8, 10-3 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern State -5.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits the Northwestern State Demons after Roger McFarlane scored 22 points in SE Louisiana’s 88-77 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Demons have gone 8-2 in home games. Northwestern State is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions are 8-5 in Southland play. SE Louisiana ranks fourth in the Southland scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Boogie Anderson averaging 10.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demarcus Sharp is scoring 17.8 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Demons. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games for Northwestern State.

Alec Woodard is shooting 48.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 8.2 points. Anderson is averaging 13 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

