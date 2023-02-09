SE Louisiana takes on McNeese following McFarlane’s 28-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (14-10, 8-3 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (5-19, 2-9 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

SE Louisiana Lions (14-10, 8-3 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (5-19, 2-9 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: McNeese -2; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits the McNeese Cowboys after Roger McFarlane scored 28 points in SE Louisiana’s 83-72 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Cowboys have gone 3-7 in home games. McNeese gives up 75.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.7 points per game.

The Lions are 8-3 in Southland play. SE Louisiana leads the Southland scoring 14.1 fast break points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Shumate is averaging 12.4 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Cowboys. Trae English is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

Boogie Anderson is averaging 13 points and 4.2 assists for the Lions. Nick Caldwell is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 1-9, averaging 71.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.