Scott-Grayson, Old Dominion Monarchs host the James Madison Dukes

James Madison Dukes (15-8, 6-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (13-9, 5-5 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Old Dominion -1.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits Old Dominion in Sun Belt action Thursday.

The Monarchs are 9-3 in home games. Old Dominion is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Dukes are 6-4 in Sun Belt play. James Madison ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Alonzo Sule averaging 2.3.

The Monarchs and Dukes face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreek Scott-Grayson averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Chaunce Jenkins is shooting 47.8% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Mezie Offurum is averaging 10.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Dukes. Noah Freidel is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

