Lipscomb takes down Jacksonville 62-59 on McGinnis’ basket

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — AJ McGinnis hit the winning jump shot as time ran out in Lipscomb’s 62-59 win over Jacksonville on Saturday night.

Matthew Schner scored 15 points for Lipscomb. Schner also contributed four steals for the Bisons (17-12, 9-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jacob Ognacevic added 13 points while shooting 5 for 12 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. McGinnis shot 4 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

Gyasi Powell led the way for the Dolphins (13-14, 6-10) with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals. Mike Marsh added 12 points for Jacksonville. Kevion Nolan also had 12 points.

