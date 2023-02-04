Savrasov, Georgia Southern Eagles square off against the Old Dominion Monarchs

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-12, 5-6 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (13-10, 5-6 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-12, 5-6 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (13-10, 5-6 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Old Dominion -5.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Andrei Savrasov and the Georgia Southern Eagles take on Tyreek Scott-Grayson and the Old Dominion Monarchs in Sun Belt play Saturday.

The Monarchs have gone 9-4 at home. Old Dominion averages 67.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Eagles are 5-6 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern ranks sixth in the Sun Belt giving up 66.6 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott-Grayson is averaging 14.2 points for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Savrasov is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Jalen Finch is averaging 11.5 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

