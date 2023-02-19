Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

MIDWEST
Ohio St. 4, Michigan 2
Omaha 3, Miami (Ohio) 2, OT
W. Michigan 2, Colorado College 1
N. Michigan 8, Ferris St. 3
St. Thomas (Minn.) 2, Lake Superior St. 1
Bemidji St. 2, Minnesota St. (Mankato) 1, OT
St. Cloud St. 2, North Dakota 2, 2OT
Wisconsin 6, Michigan St. 2
EAST
Canisius 6, Sacred Heart 4
Mercyhurst 7, Army 3
Dartmouth 1, Union (NY) 0
Bentley 2, RIT 1
Merrimack 4, Boston U. 3, OT
Mass.-Lowell 2, Providence 1
Minnesota 3, Penn St. 2, OT
Northeastern 3, Vermont 0
Boston College 3, UMass 1
Clarkson 3, Colgate 3, 3OT
Harvard 4, RPI 0
Quinnipiac 5, Brown 2
St. Lawrence 1, Cornell 0
Maine 0, New Hampshire 0, 2OT
Yale 4, Princeton 0
FAR WEST
American International 4, Air Force 3
Minn. Duluth 6, Denver 5
Arizona St. 5, Lindenwood (Mo.) 3
Alaska-Fairbanks 6, LIU Post 3
