Sasser leads No. 2 Houston against SMU after 25-point performance

Houston Cougars (23-2, 11-1 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (9-17, 4-9 AAC) Dallas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 2…

Houston Cougars (23-2, 11-1 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (9-17, 4-9 AAC)

Dallas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston faces the SMU Mustangs after Marcus Sasser scored 25 points in Houston’s 80-42 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Mustangs are 6-7 on their home court. SMU is 3-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cougars are 11-1 in conference matchups. Houston has a 16-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samuell Williamson is averaging 8.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Mustangs. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

Sasser is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 16.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals. Jarace Walker is averaging 10.8 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.