Sasser leads No. 2 Houston against SMU after 25-point outing

Houston Cougars (23-2, 11-1 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (9-17, 4-9 AAC) Dallas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU…

Houston Cougars (23-2, 11-1 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (9-17, 4-9 AAC)

Dallas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU -15.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston visits the SMU Mustangs after Marcus Sasser scored 25 points in Houston’s 80-42 victory against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Mustangs are 6-7 on their home court. SMU is ninth in the AAC shooting 31.5% from downtown, led by Darius McBride shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Cougars are 11-1 in AAC play. Houston ranks fourth in the AAC with 14.9 assists per game led by Jamal Shead averaging 5.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zhuric Phelps is averaging 17.4 points and 2.3 steals for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

Sasser is averaging 16.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cougars. Jarace Walker is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

