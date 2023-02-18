Sasser leads No. 2 Houston against Memphis after 20-point outing

Memphis Tigers (20-6, 10-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (24-2, 12-1 AAC) Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 2…

Memphis Tigers (20-6, 10-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (24-2, 12-1 AAC)

Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston faces the Memphis Tigers after Marcus Sasser scored 20 points in Houston’s 80-65 victory over the SMU Mustangs.

The Cougars have gone 13-2 at home. Houston leads college basketball in team defense, allowing 55.4 points while holding opponents to 35.5% shooting.

The Tigers are 10-3 in AAC play. Memphis is the leader in the AAC scoring 16.0 fast break points per game.

The Cougars and Tigers meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sasser averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Jarace Walker is averaging 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Houston.

Kendric Davis is scoring 21.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Tigers. DeAndre Williams is averaging 18.6 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 84.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

