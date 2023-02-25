Santa Clara visits San Diego after Podziemski’s 23-point outing

Santa Clara Broncos (22-8, 10-5 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (11-18, 4-11 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Santa Clara Broncos (22-8, 10-5 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (11-18, 4-11 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -6; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara visits the San Diego Toreros after Brandin Podziemski scored 23 points in Santa Clara’s 91-82 victory over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Toreros are 8-8 in home games. San Diego leads the WCC with 14.9 fast break points.

The Broncos are 10-5 in conference games. Santa Clara is fifth in the WCC with 13.8 assists per game led by Podziemski averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 10.9 points for the Toreros. Marcellus Earlington is averaging 17.3 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for San Diego.

Podziemski is averaging 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 17.2 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 2-8, averaging 78.3 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

