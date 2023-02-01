Santa Clara visits No. 12 Gonzaga after Strawther’s 40-point game

Santa Clara Broncos (16-7, 4-4 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-4, 7-1 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Santa Clara Broncos (16-7, 4-4 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-4, 7-1 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Gonzaga hosts the Santa Clara Broncos after Julian Strawther scored 40 points in Gonzaga’s 82-67 win over the Portland Pilots.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-1 in home games. Gonzaga is fourth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 34.0 rebounds. Drew Timme leads the Bulldogs with 7.5 boards.

The Broncos are 4-4 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timme is scoring 21.4 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Strawther is averaging 14.7 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Brandin Podziemski is shooting 47.1% and averaging 19.0 points for the Broncos. Keshawn Justice is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 91.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.