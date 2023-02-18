Santa Clara takes on Portland following Podziemski’s 26-point outing

Santa Clara Broncos (20-8, 8-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (13-15, 5-8 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Santa Clara Broncos (20-8, 8-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (13-15, 5-8 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -3; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays the Portland Pilots after Brandin Podziemski scored 26 points in Santa Clara’s 81-74 victory over the BYU Cougars.

The Pilots are 10-5 in home games. Portland has a 5-13 record against opponents above .500.

The Broncos have gone 8-5 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara is 7-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Pilots and Broncos face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses Wood is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 14.8 points and six rebounds. Tyler Robertson is averaging 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists over the past 10 games for Portland.

Podziemski is scoring 19.7 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 17.2 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.