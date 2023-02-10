Santa Clara hosts Loyola Marymount following Shelton’s 31-point performance

Loyola Marymount Lions (17-9, 7-5 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (18-8, 6-5 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Loyola Marymount Lions (17-9, 7-5 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (18-8, 6-5 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount visits the Santa Clara Broncos after Cameron Shelton scored 31 points in Loyola Marymount’s 78-74 overtime victory against the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Broncos are 12-4 on their home court. Santa Clara is second in the WCC with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandin Podziemski averaging 6.2.

The Lions are 7-5 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount is sixth in the WCC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Graham averaging 2.1.

The Broncos and Lions square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Podziemski is averaging 19 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Chance Stephens is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 6.7 points. Shelton is averaging 20.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

